County Comprehensive Plan public hearing set

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance and updated La Crosse County Comprehensive Plan will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, July 11, in the County Board Room at the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 N. Sixth St., La Crosse.

Members of the public are invited to attend to provide feedback on the comprehensive plan, which has been updated in accordance with state requirements.

The proposed plan can be viewed at lacrossecounty.org/comprehensiveplan. It includes a description of the existing condition of the county, including land use, demographics, and the local economy, and a vision for the future, taking into consideration various risks and opportunities.

Printed copies of the proposed ordinance as well as the updated plan document are available for review in the Zoning, Planning and Land Information department, and in the County Clerk’s office in the county’s Administrative Center. Additional paper copies can be found at the La Crosse County Library, 121 W. Legion St., Holmen. You may also request a copy by mail, phone, or email.

Written comments may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing. Any questions, written comments, or requests for a copy of the proposed ordinance, should be directed to La Crosse County Planner Charlie Handy, 212 N. Sixth St., Suite 1300, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Written comments will be given the same weight as oral testimony and will become part of the public record. The county’s Planning, Resources and Development Committee will review the ordinance and forward to the full County Board for adoption. Both committees will review the comments received prior to adoption of the plan update.