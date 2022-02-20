County Connection: 10 things to know about the La Crosse County Highway Department

In 2021, the La Crosse County Highway Department replaced 24 failing culverts, paved 6.28 miles of roadway, and upgraded about 2,800 feet of flex beam guardrail.

A ton of asphalt cost $24.55 in 1999, last year it cost $57.24. An increase of over 230%.

Construction work on the Highway Department’s new satellite shop on STH 33 is now 85% complete and should wrap up in the summer. The facility will allow the department to consolidate its Shelby and St. Joe’s shops, producing greater efficiencies to better serve the public.

In 2021, the Highway Department spent just over $8 million on road and bridge construction projects. The number includes about $3.4 million for the new St. Joe’s shop. An additional $3.7 million was spent on road and bridge maintenance work. The department also received $2.8 million to complete state and municipal projects.

The Highway Department manages 282 miles of County Highway, 72 bridges, and maintains 157 miles of state roads.

One quarter of the county’s bridges were built in the 1970s. The county also owns and maintains three bridges that were built in the 1930s.

In 2022, the department plans to replace 25 failing culverts on various roadways.

Other projects planned this year include reconstructing CTH M, from CTH B to CTH O in the Town of Barre, including bike accommodations, plus reconstructing Bridge P320055 on CTH D in the Town of Onalaska, just north of CTH W.

In the past seven years the price of hot mix asphalt has increased over 30% per ton for the department. It takes around 3,300 tons to pave an average one mile of roadway.