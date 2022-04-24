County Connection: ADRC hosting events to celebrate Older Americans Month

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County is holding events throughout May to celebrate Older Americans Month and highlight this year’s theme, which is “Age My Way.”

The theme provides an opportunity to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be active in their home communities. Some of the events planned by the ADRC in May include:

ADRC Open House, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse. Check out the Aging & Disability Resource Center, learn about programs and services and meet staff. Giveaways, refreshments, and assistive technology demonstrations will be available. No registration required. Questions, call the ADRC at 608-785-5700.

Being Mortal Community Event, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., La Crosse. Join us for a showing of the PBS FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal” followed by a panel discussion of community hospice providers talking about how end of life is addressed in our community. Advanced care planning/resources available. Refreshments will be served. Free to attend. Registration required. To register, call the ADRC at 608-785-5700.

Homefit Workshop, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 20, Onalaska Community Center, 515 Quincy St., Onalaska. In partnership with AARP, learn how to make your home “HomeFit.” This workshop is designed to help individuals plan for independence, choice, and dignity as they age. Local resources/experts will be available. Free to attend. Registration required. To register, call the ADRC at 608-785-5700.

Habitat for Humanity Aging in Place Listening Session, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., La Crosse. Habitat for Humanity will be expanding their programming to provide accessibility and aging in place repairs for elderly and individuals with disabilities. Join executive director Kahya Fox as she talks about the importance of aging in place modifications, shares future plans, and seeks input from the public. No registration required. Call Habitat for Humanity at 608-785-2373 for more information.

Free Meal Fridays (every Friday during the month of May only). Bring a friend to a congregate dining site who hasn’t been before and receive a free meal — one for you, and one for your friend! Eligible at the Holmen, Onalaska, and Community Connections Center dining sites. Registration required. Questions? Call the ADRC at 608-785-5700.

The above are just some of the events organized by the ADRC for Older Americans Month. There also will be a Medicare 101 session, “Walk with Us Wednesdays,” Bingocize (a combination of bingo-like games with exercise) and more. For a full listing, go to lacrosscounty.org/adrc and click on the Older Americans Month link under “News and Information.” You can also call the ADRC at 608-785-5700 for more details.

The ADRC of La Crosse County provides unbiased answers to all questions related to aging or living with a disability. Additionally, the ADRC runs programs that help La Crosse County residents stay independent and connected to their community. This includes serving thousands of meals to older adults, providing caregiver support, and hosting programs that help older adults stay active.

