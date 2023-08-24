The La Crosse County Health Department is launching a newsletter for caregivers of all public and private elementary, middle and high schools in the county.

The newsletter, to be distributed by the schools, will provide information on community resources that can help students stay safe and healthy. The Health Department supports schools through several initiatives, including tracking and reporting communicable diseases, offering free dental clinics, immunizations and participating in the Safe Routes to School program.

“We are super excited to launch this new monthly communication directly for students and their families,” said Doreen Cox, one of the department’s Public Health nurses. “We want to support them with local, tailored updates that make it easier and better for everyone in the family.”

The newsletter is designed to be as accessible to as many families as possible. In addition to promoting local resources, it also will feature health-related tips, recipes and updates on family-friendly events.

“As a nursing professional, we run across all kinds of valuable information,” said Apolonia Speropulos, also a nurse with the department. “It’s great to have an avenue to directly share these tips throughout the school year.”

Speropulos and Cox are leading the newsletter project, which they hope can help the Health Department reach more families with important information. The newsletter is called RISE, an acronym that stands for Resources, Information, Services and Education.

“The acronym is meant to have a double meaning,” said Bridget Boland-Cardinali, Access to Care manager. “We want families and staff to feel encouraged by these efforts as they rise to the challenge of making the most of everyday life. We offer many tailored services in the community and want everyone to know that we are here for them.”

The first issue of RISE will be released in September and distributed by most schools through email. The newsletter will also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.