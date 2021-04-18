County Connection: How county government supports our communities

La Crosse County government helps to improve people’s lives every day by delivering vital public services that keep our communities safe and strong.

April is National County Government Month, so we thought this would be a good time to showcase some of the services provided by the county and show how they help to build healthy, vibrant communities.

La Crosse County supports our physical infrastructure by maintaining 282 miles of county highways, and through programs that preserve farmland and improve water quality in our rivers and streams. County services also support the social infrastructure that helps our rural and urban communities thrive. This means everything from the 6,716 home-delivered meals we distributed to older adults in 2020 to our network of county libraries that loaned out 309,000 books and 78,000 digital items last year.

We are proud of the services and programs La Crosse County provides to our residents. That has been especially true during this past year, when county employees had to step up and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was most visible through the La Crosse County Health Department’s work, but all departments pitched in. Our Highway Department, for instance, worked with the Health Department to turn one of its garages in West Salem into a COVID-19 testing facility.