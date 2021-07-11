County Connection: 'There’s always somebody here to help'

A team of mental health crisis responders works round the clock in La Crosse County to support individuals through mental health crises, to help connect family members to resources, or simply to listen.

“What I wish the community knew is that the majority of people struggling with their mental health are not dangerous,” said Angie Smith. “They are going through some difficult stuff and they need support.”

Smith is a supervisor at the crisis unit, which is part of the integrated recovery and support services program at the La Crosse County Human Services Department.

The crisis team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and can be reached by dialing 784-HELP (4357).

Most of the calls to the unit are handled over the phone. Last year, the team handled over 15,000 calls. The unit also responds in-person when needed and made 2,881 face-to-face visits in 2019.

“Everybody has got a story to tell and the reason they are acting a certain way is because they are trying to express something,” said Sam Seefeld, who is also a supervisor with the crisis unit. “It’s really part of our role to help them get it out and provide them with the right resources at the right time.”