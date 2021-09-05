County Connection: With new specialty unit, Hillview looks to future

“The state has been pushing us to move away from that bigger, institutional feel,” Kramer said. “But that’s difficult because of the walls that are around us.”

Kramer said the 10-bed unit will help to provide an idea of demand for space for older adults with dementia or other underlying conditions that could assist with planning for a new Hillview campus.

“In addition to caring for our seniors with dementia and underlying mental illness, our replacement campus would fill a need that we hear about regarding higher complexity of medical needs such as complex wounds and possibly trach care,” Kramer said.

La Crosse County Board member Roger Plesha, who chairs the county’s Veterans, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, said building a new campus may end up being more cost-effective than renovating the existing buildings.

“We are not looking to build new for aesthetics but to improve the quality of care for our residents and fix the mistakes that were made when Hillview was built,” Plesha said.