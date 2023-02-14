Two applicants for neighborhood revitalization grants were approved last night by the county’s committee tasked with reviewing applications.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Review Committee approved grants of $100,000 each to go to Small Town Investments, LLC and MSP Real Estate, Inc. The decisions by the committee do not need full county board approval.

Since August, the grants from the committee have been funded from $2 million of county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Three additional neighborhood projects were awarded grants from ARPA funds in 2022.

The grants given by the committee are specifically for the acquisition or demolition of a property.

When the committee was first created, the attention was primarily on developing blighted neighborhoods within the city, designated as "promise" neighborhoods by the La Crosse Promise program.

As the funding increased and diversified in source, the committee has been distributing more grants to other parts of the county.

Single family homes in Rockland

Small Town Investments LLC is planning to demolish existing, dilapidated structures in the village of Rockland to build two single-family homes.

County board supervisor Dan Hesse (District 27) spoke during public comment and said the property was in “pretty rough” condition. The estimated value of the new homes is $265,000 each.

County staff recommended the committee approve a grant of $86,000, based on the score the project received for tax base increase, neighborhood, private investment, applicant capabilities and performance.

The committee opted to award the proposal the full $100,000 because the property was ineligible to receive points for being in a La Crosse Promise Neighborhood, targeting neighborhoods in the city of La Crosse for revitalization.

The committee members felt that it wasn’t fair to award the project less if it wasn’t even eligible for those points due to its location.

The total budget for the Rockland project is $883,600, the majority of which will be funded through private investments. Supervisor Ralph Geary said he appreciated seeing a significant amount of private investment in this project.

Affordable housing in La Crosse

The second grant recipient was MSP Real Estate, Inc. a real estate development company based out of Minnesota. The company has contracts with the city of La Crosse for the River Point District development.

The county grant is for a portion of a 120-unit affordable housing development in the River Point District. MSP requested $100,000 for one part of the project that features 48 units for residents at or below 80% of the county median income (CMI).

County staff recommended a grant of $85,000 based on scoring, but the committee voted to award the full $100,000 for the same reasons as the Rockland project.

The MSP affordable housing development will have additional income restricted units: 48 units for residents at or below 50% and 24 units for residents at 30% of the county median income.

The project’s budget is $11.7 million, much of which is a hodge-podge of public investment. Private funding accounts for 32% of the project’s projected budget.

The project was awarded $720,000 in tax incremental financing (TIF) from the city of La Crosse and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Public funding sources also include a Community Development Block Grant, deferred developer fee and federal tax credit equity.

