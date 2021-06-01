County expands dental program

A La Crosse County Health Department program that reaches people suffering from severe dental pain who struggle to get the help they need, often for weeks or even months, is expanding.

The county’s dental pain management program was launched in 2019 with state funding, in part as an attempt to reduce opioid addiction. Dental pain often sends those who don’t have a regular dentist to the Emergency Room, where they may be prescribed opioid painkillers. This ca n include people who are in treatment for opioid addiction, meaning a dental emergency could lead to renewed addiction. The goal of the program is to increase access to emergency dental care while lessening the use of ERs for non-traumatic dental pain, and in doing so, to reduce opioid use for dental pain.

The program was awarded $59,783 from the Wisconsin Department of Human Services in 2019 to run through 2020. The grant was recently extended through 2021 and the amount was increased to $113,715. Between Sept. 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, the program served 304 clients, who otherwise may have been unable to access dental services.

“The additional funding will help us serve more members of our community who are suffering from dental pain, which if left untreated can cause severe problems,” said Jacquie Cutts, the Public Health Nursing Manager at the La Crosse County Health Department.