County Health Department announces enforcement of Emergency Order #3 as COVID-19 cases increase, deaths rise to 18

"The point is not to look to cite and cause fears in businesses," Rombalski said. It's more to say, 'If you're not voluntarily complying and we get a credible report we are going to do something, because that has an effect on our entire community."

O'Malley agreed enforcement is "a reasonable and necessary approach," and Rombalski reiterated that, "Everything we do, including this advisory, is really in the best interest of every aspect of this county, not just the individuals but the businesses as well."

Following the press briefing, 94th Assembly district Rep. Steve Doyle released the following statement:

“Once again our county health department has been left in the lurch by the State’s legislative leadership. Wisconsin is currently experiencing a massive surge of this virus, and our local governments have been left in a vacuum to try to create a patchwork of strategies because of the state legislature’s failure to act.