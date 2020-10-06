 Skip to main content
County Health Department director contracts COVID-19, recovering at home
County Health Department director contracts COVID-19, recovering at home

La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday.

County Health Director Jen Rombalski

Rombalski

Rombalski, who has been spearheading community efforts to curb the spread of the virus, contracted it from a household member, who was themself exposed to the coronavirus in a classroom setting. Rombalski is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and recovering at home, the Health Department said in a release. 

As Rombalski has been working remotely, no other department staff have been exposed. During Rombalski's absence, COVID-19 response will be supported by other department leaders and staff.

"This notice is being shared to remind community members that COVID-19 can happen to anyone and that there is no stigma to being tested, diagnosed or in speaking candidly to contact tracers ...," the Health Department stated. "We wish Jen and all who have been affected by COVID-19 a speedy recovery, rest and good health moving forward."

The Health Department reminds community members to be tested if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and follow the guidance provided by their local health department and medical provider. Those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should also monitor symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days. 

For more information, visit lacrossecounty.org/covid19

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

INSIDE

Mayo Clinic Sparta moves testing site, A2

