County implementing new mowing practices along state highways to boost Monarch habitat

You may notice more lush greenery along state highways in La Crosse County this summer, and if you’re lucky you may also spot the fluttering wings of a monarch butterfly.

The reason for the longer foliage is a new Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) program to increase habitat enjoyed by monarchs along state highways. The state program will pause mowing along highways until October when the butterfly season is over. Previously, all mowing had to be completed by July 1.

The La Crosse County Highway Department is responsible for maintaining 162 miles of state highways within La Crosse County, which includes mowing rights-of-way.

Joe Langeberg, La Crosse County Highway Commissioner, said he’s pleased to help implement the modified mowing policy.

“It might take a little getting used to seeing long grass in areas that are usually mowed by July 1,” Langeberg said. “But if can help pollinators by modifying when we mow, I think that’s a win-win.”

Pollinator plants, such as the milkweed monarch caterpillars depend on, should become more visible because of the new policy. Monarch butterflies are an important indicator of the overall health of an ecosystem, including the health of the pollinator community.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined the Monarch CCAA (Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances) this year. The Monarch CCAA is a voluntary nationwide agreement to promote the conservation of monarchs on land managed by the transportation and energy sectors. Studies have shown a steep decline in Monarch populations in recent years, spurring new conservation efforts. Habitat loss is the primary concern for the states where monarchs breed, according to the Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative.

The La Crosse County Highway Department manages 282 miles of county roads and 72 bridges, in addition to maintaining 162 miles of state highways. The department has a staff of 60 and approximately 400 pieces of equipment.

