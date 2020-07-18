County Library Board recognizes volunteers, partners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Library Board has announced its award recipients who provided volunteer service, partnership, support and patronage throughout 2019 to the five county library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.

Traditionally, the Library Board recognizes recipients each year during a May awards reception. However, current gathering restrictions have prevented this year’s event.

In their honor, a children’s book will be added to the collection at their home library location and the board continues to be grateful for their dedication and support of our area libraries.

The recipients include:

Bangor Patron of the Year — Jill Kramer

Campbell Family of the Year — Lydia, Luke, Noah, Lauren and Alex Andrews

Holmen Family of the Year — Peggy, Summer, Liam, Cecelia and Georgia Maricle

Onalaska Family of the Year — Ann and Dick Paradi

se

West Salem Patron of the Year — Betsy Gilles

Outreach Patron of the Year — Marjorie Collins, Campbell

Holmen Volunteers of the Year — Bonnie Jeranek, Pam Hanson and Jeanne Reiter

Onalaska Volunteer of the Year — Kathy O’Driscoll

West Salem Volunteer of the Year — Hannah Resheske

Educational Partner of the Year — Onalaska School District Art Department

Program Partner of the Year — Randy and Susan Dewhirst, Onalaska (Santa and Mrs. Claus)

Municipal Partner of the Year — Jeri Wittmershaus and Josh Reynolds, village of Bangor

Community Partner of the Year — Bangor Boy Scouts Troop 46

Library Vendor of the Year — Dave Johnson, Campbell and Onalaska

Library Board Retiree — Mary Bach, Bangor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.