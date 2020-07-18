County Library Board recognizes volunteers, partners

The La Crosse County Library Board has announced its award recipients who provided volunteer service, partnership, support and patronage throughout 2019 to the five county library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.
Traditionally, the Library Board recognizes recipients each year during a May awards reception. However, current gathering restrictions have prevented this year’s event.
In their honor, a children’s book will be added to the collection at their home library location and the board continues to be grateful for their dedication and support of our area libraries.
The recipients include:
- Bangor Patron of the Year — Jill Kramer
- Campbell Family of the Year — Lydia, Luke, Noah, Lauren and Alex Andrews
- Holmen Family of the Year — Peggy, Summer, Liam, Cecelia and Georgia Maricle
Onalaska Family of the Year — Ann and Dick Paradi
- West Salem Patron of the Year — Betsy Gilles
- Outreach Patron of the Year — Marjorie Collins, Campbell
- Holmen Volunteers of the Year — Bonnie Jeranek, Pam Hanson and Jeanne Reiter
- Onalaska Volunteer of the Year — Kathy O’Driscoll
- West Salem Volunteer of the Year — Hannah Resheske
- Educational Partner of the Year — Onalaska School District Art Department
- Program Partner of the Year — Randy and Susan Dewhirst, Onalaska (Santa and Mrs. Claus)
- Municipal Partner of the Year — Jeri Wittmershaus and Josh Reynolds, village of Bangor
- Community Partner of the Year — Bangor Boy Scouts Troop 46
- Library Vendor of the Year — Dave Johnson, Campbell and Onalaska
- Library Board Retiree — Mary Bach, Bangor
