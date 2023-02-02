La Crosse County is seeking applicants for a program that offers up to $100,000 for projects to buy, demolish and redevelop dilapidated properties.

The Acquisition and Demolition Grant is open to individuals, developers, businesses, and nonprofits and seeks to improve the quality of housing in La Crosse County. Previously the program was only available in specific neighborhoods in the city of La Crosse but is now open countywide. Grants of up to $50,000 for single-family housing projects or up to $100,000 for multi-family housing projects are available.

“The Acquisition and Demolition Grant uses county funding to spur private development,” said La Crosse County Community Development Specialist Sam Bachmeier. “The goal is to create stronger communities with better housing and a growing tax base.”

The program seeks to improve blighted properties in cities, towns, and villages in La Crosse County. Often, those properties remain underdeveloped due to barriers created by the cost of demolition or acquisition. Funding from the grant program can be used to purchase a site, for demolition costs, utility connections, survey work, or to pay off a loan.

Bachmeier said the program can lead to neighborhood-wide improvements in communities. He encouraged anyone interested in participating to reach out to get their questions answered.

To learn more about the Acquisition & Demolition Grant program, please review the program guidelines here - lacrossecounty.org/community-development/housing-assistance – or contact Sam Bachmeier, Community Development Specialist, at sbachmeier@lacrossecounty.org or (608) 785-5792. The program was expanded countywide with support from the county board and funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.