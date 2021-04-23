County receives $600,000 for Bostwick Creek watershed project

of three years. The DLC hopes that if the Bostwick plan is successful, it can help the county in applications for future grants to improve La Crosse County waters.

On a recent tour of the upper reaches of the creek, Mulder assessed stream banks, looking for areas suitable for stabilization work. By lowering steep banks and allowing a stream to meander as naturally as possible, conservation projects help to reconnect rivers to their floodplain. This can reduce damage from major flood events, which are becoming more common locally, by slowing and distributing floodwater.

The work aims to improve water quality throughout the length of Bostwick Creek, which flows through the town of Barre before entering the La Crosse River. Elevated phosphorus levels from runoff into the Mississippi River system in the Midwest impacts water quality all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. Dead zones have developed in the Gulf, partly due to phosphorus pollution that originates in the Midwest. Projects like La Crosse County’s efforts on Bostwick Creek, help to lessen that pollution, albeit on a small scale.