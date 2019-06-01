Laurence Berg, District 18 supervisor on the La Crosse County Board, resigned May 15, citing health issues in his letter.
“I have enjoyed my time on the board and I will miss interacting with my colleagues,” Berg said in his letter. “Give my regrets to everyone.”
Berg was re-elected April 2018 with about 60% of the votes. District 18 includes Ward 1 of the town of Medary, Ward 4 of the town of Onalaska and Wards 11 and 12 of the city of Onalaska. He was also a member of the Judiciary & Law Committee.
The county is looking for a new supervisor to fill the vacancy. The part-time position requires supervisors to attend three monthly meetings at a minimum: the policy planning meeting, the standing committee meeting and the regular county board meeting, as well as respond to constituent concerns.
Those interested in representing District 18 can submit a letter of interest to the county clerk’s office before 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 14.
The county board chair will interview select applicants before a group of supervisors the week of June 24, said Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board chair.
The interviewing committee will rank each applicant and make its recommendations to the chair, who will chose which applicant goes forward to a full county board for approval, Johnson said.
Johnson said she was looking for candidates with strong communication skills, an open mind and the willingness to listen, learn and interface between District 18 constituents and the county.
“I want someone who is invested in bettering the community as a whole,” Johnson said.
Applicants must be 18 years or older who are or plan to become residents of District 18 prior to being sworn in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.