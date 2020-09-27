County surpasses 3,000 COVID cases

La Crosse County eclipsed 3,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday after recording 57 new cases with a 24.46% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 68.43 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that was 73.57 on Saturday and 116.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,047, which grows to 3,199 when including probable cases. The county has added more than 1,000 confirmed cases during the past 11 days; it took five months for the county to record its first 1,000 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 19 were people in their 20s and 13 were people ages 10-19. There was one new case of a person ages 0-9, six in their 30s, two in their 40s, eight in their 50s, one in the 60s, four in their 70s, two in their 80s and one person at least 90 years old.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain high.
The seven-day rate is down from 30.17% on Saturday to 26.48%, the first time that rate has been below 30% since Sept. 13; it was at 40.08% a week ago. The 14-day rate dropped to 33.67%, down from 36.52% on Saturday and 35.19% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 10.82%, a figure that was 9.75% a week ago.
The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at four.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,217 new active cases reported Sunday for a total of 115,862 positive during the pandemic.
More than 27% of the test results reported Sunday were positive, marking the highest positivity rate the state has seen so far.
No additional deaths were reported Sunday. The total remains at 1,281.
The state reported a total of 19,050 active cases.
A total of 54 more people were hospitalized, raising the number of ever hospitalized to 7,095.
