County to use funds from opioid settlement to support Medicaid members with addiction

La Crosse County has received a grant from a state opioid settlement to put towards supporting residents on Medicaid who are battling opioid use disorder.

The La Crosse County Board approved the use of the $110,083 grant at its meeting Tuesday night.

The grant comes from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and uses a portion of the roughly $10 million the state received through a settlement with opioid manufacturer McKinsey & Company last year.

Funds from the grant can be used to cover costs between Jan 1.-Dec. 31 of this year. It will be used by the county's Human Services Department to provide more access to treatment.

It will specifically help with the room and board costs for residential substance use disorder treatment, which isn't currently covered by Wisconsin Medicaid, according to the resolution.

County staff noted that this is only a portion of the funds from opioid settlements that the county is expecting to receive.

Last December, it was estimated the county would receive about $3.5 million from a multi-jurisdictional settlement between opioid distributors McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

