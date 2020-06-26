Countywide public libraries introduce reopening phases

Countywide public libraries released reopening phases Thursday, following guidelines of the La Crosse County Health Department's Coulee COVID-19 Compass.
Library locations in La Crosse, Campbell, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem will now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays with limited services. Plexiglass barriers have been installed, and staff will wear face coverings while on the premises.
Patrons are asked to wear face coverings as well, with masks available at the facilities. Hand sanitizer use and social distancing are also requested.
During periods when the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which is based on factors of epidemiology, health care and public health status, is in the severe category (as it is as of June 26), programming will be done virtually, with contactless material pickup, computer usage and printing services offered by appointment.
When the area is considered in the high-risk category, the library will be open to patrons for browsing and computer use at 25% capacity, increasing to 50% capacity under the moderate risk category. Contact-free pickup services are available during high- and moderate-risk times.
Regular in-person services and programming will be offered when the Coulee COVID-19 Compass indicates low risk. Returned materials during all phases are to be dropped off in the exterior drops and will not be accepted in the facility pending further notice. Reserved items can be picked up during regular opening hours by ringing the doorbell.
Additional stipulations include:
- Computer appointments are limited to one hour or less
- Touch only materials you plan to check out
- Only one person in an aisle at a time
- Interior internet usage must be limited to one hour or less (exterior Wi-Fi will be available 24/7)
- Remain six feet from others at all times
- Browsing appointments are available only to individuals 12 and older
- Up to 15 pickup items can be requested
- Patrons may be in the facility for 20 minutes or less
For information on reserving materials, virtual programming and reopening protocols, visit http://www.lacrossecountylibrary.org, email libraryinfo@lacrossecounty.org or call 608-399-3388.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.