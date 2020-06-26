Countywide public libraries introduce reopening phases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Countywide public libraries released reopening phases Thursday, following guidelines of the La Crosse County Health Department's Coulee COVID-19 Compass.

Library locations in La Crosse, Campbell, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem will now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays with limited services. Plexiglass barriers have been installed, and staff will wear face coverings while on the premises.

Patrons are asked to wear face coverings as well, with masks available at the facilities. Hand sanitizer use and social distancing are also requested.

During periods when the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which is based on factors of epidemiology, health care and public health status, is in the severe category (as it is as of June 26), programming will be done virtually, with contactless material pickup, computer usage and printing services offered by appointment.