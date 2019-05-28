A Janesville couple’s boat was stolen off their houseboat Saturday morning near Buchner Place in La Crosse, police said.
According to the incident report, the owners left the keys in the boat while it was tied to the dock and discovered it was gone about 7 a.m.
The boat is a 17'4 Mako Pro 7 Skiff fiberglass boat. Its boat hull number is BUJ3129K112 and its Wisconsin registration number is WS1215XR, according to police.
Please call La Crosse police at (608) 785-5962 with any information.
