4 COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County

In addition, tests will be reserved for those considered most susceptible to severe cases of the virus, including those older than age 60, those with heart or lung disease, diabetes or those with compromised immune systems.

“(We will test) based upon risk,” Rombalski says. “We can’t test everyone — we don’t have the capacity.”

Rombalski stresses that “we don’t need to know the result of the test — if we’re symptomatic we should stay home.”

Pfaff says in order to conserve tests, the criteria may continue to evolve. Social distancing, thorough hand washing, staying home if sick and avoiding unnecessary excursions are important for every community member to practice, she notes.

“If we’re all doing the right things, hopefully we’re going to interrupt the cycle,” Pfaff said.

The Health Department, Gundersen and Mayo are collaborating closely and taking the situation seriously, Rombalski says. When it comes to the duration of the pandemic on a local level, she concedes “life may be disrupted for awhile.”

“I think we should be prepared for this to last longer than we may have thought,” Rombalski said. “This is not going to be a matter of weeks. This is going to be a matter of months.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

