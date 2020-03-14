COVID-19 risk has La Crosse area assisted-living homes taking precautions to protect residents

Among those at greatest risk for intensive cases of COVID-19 are the senior population, and area assisted living facilities are quickly implementing precautions to keep their residents safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 seems to most seriously impact those who are over age 65 or have weakened immune systems, heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.
Those 60 and over accounted for 80% of fatal cases in China, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, and the case fatality rate increased 10.5% for those with cardiovascular disease, 6.3% for those with chronic respiratory disease and 6% for those with hypertension. As of March 13, nearly 56% of COVID-19 fatalities in Italy occurred in those 80 and older.
In Washington state, 25 of the 37 deaths from the virus as of Saturday morning were associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home, according to Public Health Seattle, and the CDC warns "Given their congregate nature and residents served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19."
In addressing the perils an outbreak could have on senior homes, the CDC is urging facilities nationwide to enforce aggressive visitor restrictions and prepare large stocks of supplies and equipment.
Area facilities are heeding the recommendations, employing heightened prevention tactics and decreasing guest entry.
At Bethany St. Joseph Corporation, visitors will be limited to "immediate family members in cases of medical necessity, and for those residents who would suffer from a psychosocial standpoint if their family member didn't continue their visits," according to BSJ executive director Craig Ubbelohde. Families are encouraged instead to maintain communication via Skype, Facetime or other digital means.
Those who do enter the building will be required, before every visit, to fill out a questionnaire regarding their health status, recent travel or contact with an infected individual. In turn, staff will fill out a form inquiring about future travel plans and the potential for possible quarantine, as well as being given instructions for updating their employer with any COVID-19 related symptom development.
Additionally, Ubbelohde says, the facility has a large stock of supplies and staffs an infection control preventionist at BSJ, who will coordinate with the director of nursing and administrator.
"A shared drive on the computer is being used as a repository of resources available to all facilities," Ubbelohde stated. "The facilities' leadership are communicating with each other to discuss recent developments and plans for addressing this evolving situation."
Brookdale Senior Living has assembled a corporate emergency response team to support each of its locations, which include La Crosse and Onalaska facilities, and in event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 precautions will include minimizing exposure, adhering to personal protection protocols and managing visitor access.
Currently, all resident outings facilitated by Brookdale Senior Living are being suspended, and group visits will be capped at three members with the exception of family, sales tours or third-party medical and clinical providers. Web-based alternatives, when available, will be utilized to minimize contact and entrance notices will be required for the general public.
For staff, non-essential business travel has been halted and additional or refresher information has been provided on disease prevention, the emergency preparedness plan and response protocols. Sanitation and cleaning practices, in addition, have been enhanced and the facility will host a daily call for community and agency leadership members to address questions.
Eagle Crest Communities Friday evening announced that "Out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting all visitors unless absolutely necessary." Family and friends are being encouraged to maintain communication through phone, text, email, video chat or social media.
In tandem with following the recommendations of the CDC and state and local health departments, precautions put in place at Eagle Crest include the frequent monitoring of signs of potential respiratory infection, additional staff training on infection control and prevention, increased usage of sanitation products and personal protective equipment and screening and limiting access to vendors.
Hillview Health Care posted on its Facebook page that it is following CDC and Health Department guidelines. An additional post Friday afternoon stated "The Hillview Campus is restricting visitors at this time based on the recommendation of the CDC. We continue to stay up to date on the ever changing status."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.