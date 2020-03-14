COVID-19 risk has La Crosse area assisted-living homes taking precautions to protect residents

Among those at greatest risk for intensive cases of COVID-19 are the senior population, and area assisted living facilities are quickly implementing precautions to keep their residents safe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 seems to most seriously impact those who are over age 65 or have weakened immune systems, heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.

Those 60 and over accounted for 80% of fatal cases in China, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, and the case fatality rate increased 10.5% for those with cardiovascular disease, 6.3% for those with chronic respiratory disease and 6% for those with hypertension. As of March 13, nearly 56% of COVID-19 fatalities in Italy occurred in those 80 and older.

In Washington state, 25 of the 37 deaths from the virus as of Saturday morning were associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home, according to Public Health Seattle, and the CDC warns "Given their congregate nature and residents served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19."