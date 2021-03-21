COVID-19 and the strength, diversity and scope of Wisconsin agriculture

And where there are farmers, there is ideally a community infrastructure of grocery stores, schools, health care providers, libraries, and other entities that those farmers and their families need.

All of these interconnected businesses and structures make it possible for Wisconsin to not only produce a variety of high-quality food, but to process and distribute it to consumers across the globe.

During the initial onset of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, we saw just how critical that food supply chain is. Some of our state’s dairy farmers were asked to take the difficult step of decreasing production or disposing of their milk, in an effort to manage the sudden and significant shift in consumer demands.

Elsewhere in the chain, food processors had to rapidly adjust their packaging and processes. Retailers worked hard to help consumers understand why they might see an empty dairy case at the store, followed by a local news story about a farmer disposing of their milk.