COVID-19 cases rising among students, Gundersen researcher cites variants as a cause

Following several weeks of low case rates and an extended stay in the yellow disease activity rate range, COVID-19 positivity is beginning to rise in La Crosse County, with a growing number of infections among youth and teens.
While the majority of educators and school staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, shots are not yet approved for use in those under 16, and as more highly contagious variants of the virus circulate in the area more school age persons are being impacted.
From April 15 to 25, of the 108 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, over 40% were attributed to those age 5 to 19, with the highest numbers among teens 15 to 17 at 18.52%.
Due to rising case numbers, La Crescent-Hokah schools went virtual April 17 for fifth through 12th graders, with distance learning to last through at least May 10, and all activities among K-12 students have been halted through the same date.
"We are hopeful this total pause will help to stop the spread so that we can finish out the school year either in person or hybrid and also be able to complete the spring sports season," the district said in a statement to parents and students.
As of its most recent update, the School District of West Salem reported 32 students in K-12 were currently in quarantine, while the School District of Holmen on April 22 informed parents and guardians that Holmen High School over the previous three days had confirmed five cases of COVID-19. Those considered close contacts to the individuals infected required quarantine as well.
During a school board meeting April 26, some parents of Holmen students voiced complaints about required masking and quarantine rules. Superintendent Kristin Mueller noted that of that date, there were 22 active cases of the virus in the Holmen School District.
“It’s the highest number of cases we’ve seen in a long time,” Mueller said at the meeting. “The majority of the cases is at the secondary level but we’re seeing some cases at the elementary level. There’s evidence of COVID variants in our area that are 50 to 60% more transmissible. It is as important now as ever to be proactive in recommending preventive measures.”
The School District of Onalaska currently has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, with 41 additional students in quarantine. The School District of La Crosse from April 21 to 27 had 12 cases with 211 close contacts, though no classrooms were completely closed due to quarantine during that period.
"We are seeing a significant increase in cases and quarantines in public schools across our region right now," La Crosse School District superintendent Aaron Engel said in a letter to parents and guardians. "Laxness in following protocols has led to an increase in students who must quarantine. This has led to a lot of heartache as these students are missing in-person school and important events in their lives."
Dr. Paraic Kenny, researcher at Gundersen Health System, has been tracking COVID-19 variants and says the rise in cases involving the more infectious strains coincides with the case increase among youth. The week ending April 29, the highest case rate was among those 10-19, and of the cases sequenced almost all involved strains. The B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the UK variant was most prevalent, followed by the B.1.526/B.1.526.1 (New York) variants.
The B.1.1.7 was first identified locally via sequencing in early March, and is considered a variant of concern by the CDC, with around 50% increased transmissibility. The B.1.526/B.1.526.1 are classified as variants of interest.
"In our latest batch of sequencing we see almost complete replacement of the older version of the coronavirus with the new variants," Kenny says. "All of this can rise to concern because (both of these variants) are certainly more transmissible than the earlier versions of the coronavirus, and the concern is maybe some of the practices that we've been using to mitigate and protect against the old virus may not be quite as effective against these newer substrains."
Through April 20, cases among the 10-19 group was fairly in parallel with other age groups, a graph from Kenny shows, but began to spike over the past week and a half.
"More rigorous adherence to things like masking is going to be very helpful and particularly advised to schools where we are seeing the fastest growth of cases in our community," Kenny says.
Spread is occurring predominantly in high schools right now, but beginning to increase in middle schools as well. During the past two months, Kenny's team has sequenced 58 genomes from students in 18 regional school districts, and is ramping up sequencing in these groups.
"Pretty much all of the student and school associated cases we've seen are attributable to these variants," Kenny says.
With younger teens, tweens and youth not likely to be approved for vaccination for months, Kenny urges diligence in masking, hand washing and distancing in order to allow most students to remain in classrooms for the final month of school.
"One of our failures as a society during this whole pandemic has been prioritizing all sorts of activities over our K-12 education," Kenny says. "I think our school districts have really done a great job over the past months with the practices they've established and I think now we're closing in on the end of the school year and we have these variants we weren't (previously) dealing with -- I think we have to try to get to the end of the school year with in-person education if at all possible. We need to remind students not to come to school if they're sick and be very rigorous about quarantining students if they've had potential exposure."
The standard precautionary measures against COVID-19, Kenny says, are "relatively low impact interventions" versus shutting down school buildings entirely.
The vaccination of educators is a large step in the right direction in curbing spread, and Kenny urges anyone eligible, including 16 and 17 year olds, to be inoculated.
Getting their shots, Kenny says, will be beneficial to upper level high school students on many levels, offering protection if they are working during the summer, entering college in the early fall or traveling, in addition to reducing school spread.
"Their lives will be better with the vaccine than without it," he says. "Even if they themselves are at low risk of severe cases of COVID, the chances that they could give the virus to someone else, a family member or high risk member of the community, is actually pretty high. So it's a great thing they can do (for others)."
Kenny emphasizes that area counties need to take action now to prevent another surge, noting that the B.1.1.7 variant appeared in Michigan about a month earlier than locally and led to spread in schools, with many cases resulting from extracurricular activities.
In Michigan, more children and individuals in their 40s, are being hospitalized for COVID-19 as variants become more prevalent, and the state is now "deep in the weeds of a fourth surge that's really paralleling some of the numbers they saw in the fall," Kenny says.
Stresses Kenny, "I really would like to think that would not happen in Wisconsin, but it's going to be our actions that over the next month or so, and our continued success in the rollout of the vaccine, and people in our community stepping up to get that vaccine, that will keep us from experiencing some of the tragedies that Michigan is experiencing right now."
For more information on COVID-19 cases and precautions in schools, visit https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19/schools.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.