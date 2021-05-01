COVID-19 cases rising among students, Gundersen researcher cites variants as a cause

"Their lives will be better with the vaccine than without it," he says. "Even if they themselves are at low risk of severe cases of COVID, the chances that they could give the virus to someone else, a family member or high risk member of the community, is actually pretty high. So it's a great thing they can do (for others)."

Kenny emphasizes that area counties need to take action now to prevent another surge, noting that the B.1.1.7 variant appeared in Michigan about a month earlier than locally and led to spread in schools, with many cases resulting from extracurricular activities.

In Michigan, more children and individuals in their 40s, are being hospitalized for COVID-19 as variants become more prevalent, and the state is now "deep in the weeds of a fourth surge that's really paralleling some of the numbers they saw in the fall," Kenny says.

Stresses Kenny, "I really would like to think that would not happen in Wisconsin, but it's going to be our actions that over the next month or so, and our continued success in the rollout of the vaccine, and people in our community stepping up to get that vaccine, that will keep us from experiencing some of the tragedies that Michigan is experiencing right now."

For more information on COVID-19 cases and precautions in schools, visit https://lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19/schools.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.