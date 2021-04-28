COVID-19 cases up in Holmen schools as parents complain about masking, quarantine

“Who are we protecting?” Blank said. “This virus isn’t going anywhere. We are not going to stand for this; we have a right and we have a choice.”

Lisa Risch read a statement written by a Holmen teacher who wanted to stay anonymous to prevent the input from becoming politicized. The statement included statistics regarding the effectiveness of mask wearing and urged the Holmen board to hold firm on its mask policy.

“Using caution has allowed the district to return to in-person learning,” read Risch from the teacher’s letter. “I do not enjoy wearing a mask. As soon as it is safe and reasonable to not wear one, I will be incredibly happy to stop. That time is not now, though.”

Superintendent Dr. Kristin Mueller reported in her administrator’s report the district had zero COVID cases the previous week. She then said the district now has 22 active cases of the virus resulting in a large number of contacts.

“It’s the highest number of cases we’ve seen in a long time,” said Mueller. “The majority of the cases is at the secondary level but we’re seeing some cases at the elementary level. There’s evidence of COVID variants in our area that are 50 to 60% more transmissible. It is as important now as ever to be proactive in recommending preventive measures.”