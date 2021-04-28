COVID-19 cases up locally, two metrics enter red category

Local COVID-19 cases are up this week, and two metrics have moved into the red category.
On Wednesday, La Crosse County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for a running total of 12,658 positives, while negative tests have reached 57,376. Deaths total 81.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate up at 11 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green. Both testing goal and positive test ratio are now in severe category after many weeks in yellow or green.
From April 19-25, La Crosse County recorded 91 cases of COVID-19, with 50% female and 50% male. The highest case rates were among those age 15 to 17 and 30 to 39, at 20.88% each.
Symptoms were reported for 86 individuals, with 66.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 24.4% moderate, 2.3% severe and 7% asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 88 individuals, with 50% infected via community spread, 47.7% through close contact and 2.3% travel.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 25:
New case rate: 11 per 100,000 people per day (red)
New hospitalization rate: 1 per 100,000 people per day (green).
COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 95.6% (green)
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 82.4% (yellow)
Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 82.4% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 61.2% (red)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 94.5% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 15.4% (red)
On the state level, 688 cases were confirmed for a running total of 596,552 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,838,104, up 4,435 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 79, with 29,182 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 34 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,807.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 4,302,648 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 99,041 in La Crosse County.
A total of 44,073, or 37.3%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.