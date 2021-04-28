 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases up locally, two metrics enter red category
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 cases up locally, two metrics enter red category

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Local COVID-19 cases are up this week, and two metrics have moved into the red category.

On Wednesday, La Crosse County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for a running total of 12,658 positives, while negative tests have reached 57,376. Deaths total 81.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate up at 11 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green. Both testing goal and positive test ratio are now in severe category after many weeks in yellow or green.

From April 19-25, La Crosse County recorded 91 cases of COVID-19, with 50% female and 50% male. The highest case rates were among those age 15 to 17 and 30 to 39, at 20.88% each.

Symptoms were reported for 86 individuals, with 66.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 24.4% moderate, 2.3% severe and 7% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 88 individuals, with 50% infected via community spread, 47.7% through close contact and 2.3% travel.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 25:

New case rate: 11 per 100,000 people per day (red)

New hospitalization rate: 1 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 95.6% (green)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 82.4% (yellow)

Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 82.4% (green)

Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 61.2% (red)

Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 94.5% (green)

Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 15.4% (red)

On the state level, 688 cases were confirmed for a running total of 596,552 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,838,104, up 4,435 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 79, with 29,182 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 34 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,807.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 4,302,648 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 99,041 in La Crosse County.

A total of 44,073, or 37.3%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.

Mayo offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News