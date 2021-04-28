COVID-19 cases up locally, two metrics enter red category

Local COVID-19 cases are up this week, and two metrics have moved into the red category.

On Wednesday, La Crosse County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 for a running total of 12,658 positives, while negative tests have reached 57,376. Deaths total 81.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate up at 11 per 100,000 per day for the week ending April 4 and hospitalization use and capacity in green. Both testing goal and positive test ratio are now in severe category after many weeks in yellow or green.

From April 19-25, La Crosse County recorded 91 cases of COVID-19, with 50% female and 50% male. The highest case rates were among those age 15 to 17 and 30 to 39, at 20.88% each.

Symptoms were reported for 86 individuals, with 66.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 24.4% moderate, 2.3% severe and 7% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 88 individuals, with 50% infected via community spread, 47.7% through close contact and 2.3% travel.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending April 25:

New case rate: 11 per 100,000 people per day (red)