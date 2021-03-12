COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents drop significantly following vaccine rollout

When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in December, long term care residents and staff were among the first to receive their inoculations, and recent data shows a subsequent drop in coronavirus cases and related deaths at such facilities statewide.
Per the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, coronavirus infections and fatalities decreased significantly in Wisconsin from the four week period ending Jan. 17 to the four week period ending Feb. 14. Cases went from 5.1 per 100 residents to 1.5, with 248 total during the latter period, and deaths declined from a rate of 1.36 per 100 residents to 0.5, with 83 total during the latter period.
In total since June 1, nursing homes statewide have reported 1,637 resident deaths, equal to 29% of all coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin, and 7,520 cases, which is 1.3% of state positives. According to the COVID Tracking Project, less than 1% of the American population live in long term care facilities, but residents have accounted for 35 percent of national coronavirus fatalities, with one in five who tested positive dying from the virus.
In La Crosse County, 63% of COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to long term care residents. No deaths have been recorded in La Crosse County over the last two weeks.
As of Jan 1, 90.1% of nursing homes in Wisconsin had reported resident cases, compared to a U.S. average of 94.8%. During the four week period ending Feb. 14, the state percentage was 21.1%.
Staff cases have also decreased, with 9,591 cases total since June 1 and 348 total in the four week period ending Feb. 14, a rate of 2.1 versus 6.0 the four week period prior. Coronavirus related staffing issues have shown improvement but remain a concern, with 38.8% of facilities in Wisconsin reporting a shortage of nurses or aides during the period ending Feb. 14.
In addition, access to personal protective equipment is an ongoing problem. According to the dashboard, during the period ending Feb. 14 25.8% of facilities did not have a one week supply of gloves, gowns, surgical masks, N95 masks and eye protection.
"Decreasing numbers and vaccine rollout give hope, but we should not lose sight of the chronic, ongoing problems in our long-term care system that were exposed by COVID,” says AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson, noting “now is not the time to let down our guard."
Looking back at November and December 2020, Wilson says the dashboard data "painted a very dire picture for our nursing homes in Wisconsin, with accelerating numbers of cases and deaths throughout the state. At that time, we pleaded with everyone in our communities to redouble our health and safety efforts and prioritize the vaccination process for our vulnerable nursing home residents. Today’s nursing home dashboard release is proof positive that combination is working and working in a big way in Wisconsin.”
To view the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard. www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.
