COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents drop significantly following vaccine rollout

When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in December, long term care residents and staff were among the first to receive their inoculations, and recent data shows a subsequent drop in coronavirus cases and related deaths at such facilities statewide.

Per the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, coronavirus infections and fatalities decreased significantly in Wisconsin from the four week period ending Jan. 17 to the four week period ending Feb. 14. Cases went from 5.1 per 100 residents to 1.5, with 248 total during the latter period, and deaths declined from a rate of 1.36 per 100 residents to 0.5, with 83 total during the latter period.

In total since June 1, nursing homes statewide have reported 1,637 resident deaths, equal to 29% of all coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin, and 7,520 cases, which is 1.3% of state positives. According to the COVID Tracking Project, less than 1% of the American population live in long term care facilities, but residents have accounted for 35 percent of national coronavirus fatalities, with one in five who tested positive dying from the virus.

In La Crosse County, 63% of COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to long term care residents. No deaths have been recorded in La Crosse County over the last two weeks.

