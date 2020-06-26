You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 drive-thru test site June 30 in Tomah
0 comments

COVID-19 drive-thru test site June 30 in Tomah

{{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to establish a COVID-19 drive-thru test site at the Tomah National Guard Armory from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Anyone can get tested if they are 5 years or older and have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills/shaking, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, loss of smell or appetite, fatigue, nausea or diarrhea.

Patients will remain in their vehicle during the testing process. They will be asked screening questions before a nasal swab test is completed.

There will be Spanish interpreters on site. Lines are expected to be long, and people are urged to bring an activity to occupy themselves as they wait.

After getting tested, the county recommends isolation until the tests results come back, within 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: School Reopening Guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News