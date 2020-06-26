COVID-19 drive-thru test site June 30 in Tomah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to establish a COVID-19 drive-thru test site at the Tomah National Guard Armory from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Anyone can get tested if they are 5 years or older and have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills/shaking, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, loss of smell or appetite, fatigue, nausea or diarrhea.

Patients will remain in their vehicle during the testing process. They will be asked screening questions before a nasal swab test is completed.

There will be Spanish interpreters on site. Lines are expected to be long, and people are urged to bring an activity to occupy themselves as they wait.

After getting tested, the county recommends isolation until the tests results come back, within 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.