COVID-19 infections remain high among tweens and teens, Collaborative keeps strategy medium
top story

Coronavirus Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County has now confirmed 12,783 cases of the coronavirus, with 13 new positives Wednesday, and an additional death has been reported, bringing fatalities to 87.

The middle and high school demographics continue to comprise the majority of infections, and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week.

From May 3-9, La Crosse County recorded 71 cases of COVID-19, with 50.7% female and 49.3% male. The highest case rate was among those age 15 to 17 at 23.94%, followed by those 10-14 at 18.31%.

Symptoms were reported for 60 individuals, with 56.7% experiencing mild symptoms, 15% moderate, 3.3% severe and 25% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 54 individuals, with 55.6% infected via community spread and 44.4% through close contact.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending May 9:

New case rate: 8.6 per 100,000 people per day (red)

New hospitalization rate: 4.8 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for

Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 87.3% (green)

Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 85.3% (yellow)

Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 85% (green)

Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 98.3% (green)

Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)

Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 9.7% (green)

On the state level, 558 cases were confirmed for a running total of 604,378 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,890,197, up 4,842 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 82, with 29,983 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 18 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,935.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 4,751,017 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 109,608 in La Crosse County.

A total of 52,746, or 44.7%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

