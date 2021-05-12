COVID-19 infections remain high among tweens and teens, Collaborative keeps strategy medium

La Crosse County has now confirmed 12,783 cases of the coronavirus, with 13 new positives Wednesday, and an additional death has been reported, bringing fatalities to 87.

The middle and high school demographics continue to comprise the majority of infections, and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week.

From May 3-9, La Crosse County recorded 71 cases of COVID-19, with 50.7% female and 49.3% male. The highest case rate was among those age 15 to 17 at 23.94%, followed by those 10-14 at 18.31%.

Symptoms were reported for 60 individuals, with 56.7% experiencing mild symptoms, 15% moderate, 3.3% severe and 25% asymptomatic.

Source of viral contraction was reported for 54 individuals, with 55.6% infected via community spread and 44.4% through close contact.

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending May 9:

New case rate: 8.6 per 100,000 people per day (red)

New hospitalization rate: 4.8 per 100,000 people per day (green).

COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for