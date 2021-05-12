COVID-19 infections remain high among tweens and teens, Collaborative keeps strategy medium

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 85.3% (yellow)
Contacts reached within two days (75% goal): 85% (green)
Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 98.3% (green)
Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 100% (green)
Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 9.7% (green)
On the state level, 558 cases were confirmed for a running total of 604,378 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,890,197, up 4,842 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 82, with 29,983 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 18 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,935.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 4,751,017 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 109,608 in La Crosse County.
A total of 52,746, or 44.7%, of La Crosse County residents have completed the vaccine series.
Biden Addresses Congress , on the Eve of His First 100 Days as President. President Joe Biden addressed an abbreviated joint session of Congress due to the ongoing pandemic ... and a Capitol under sustained security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Biden began his speech by acknowledging the historical precedent set by the two women seated on the dais behind him: . Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'. For the rest of his speech from the presidential podium, Biden struck an optimistic tone. citing the logistical success of the vaccine rollout and the impact of the American Rescue Plan legislation. America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'. Biden implored the nation to come together, urging bipartisanship in order to "defend American interests across the board.". He spoke about his vision for the U.S. and touted his infrastructure plan and American Families Plan. two massive pieces of legislation that would equate to nearly $4 trillion over the next decade. Biden received tepid Republican support of his speech, with TX Senator Ted Cruz appearing to doze off during sections. But he referred to his vision for the future of the U.S. as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America itself." . We’re in a great inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back. We have to build back better, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Three besties caring for each other by wearing masks
Jim Falls, Wis.
My granddaughter Johana and I - Getting through COVID-19 pandemic - "We can do it!"
contributed by Pauline Spiegel
La Crescent, MInn.
This is my 3 year old son Julian. I like to get my kids their favorite color and/or character to make it a little more fun to wear.
contributed by Jena Juarez
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
contributed by Cindy Cauther
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
contributed by Jeff Bryan
La Crosse punk
"My band had some masks printed to add to our merchandise line-up! Zammek - La Crosse Punk"
Kylie Mullen
Lace for a lady
Kylie Mullen
Caring for the community
A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
A mask with bling
Fancy that - a mask with bling!
Kylie Mullen
Dinner guests
Having dinner guests together at home. Left to right, Don Smith, Mary Rohrer, and Nancy Korn Smith. We asked our readers to show off their masks for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in our papers.
Kylie Mullen
A Friendly smile
"I intended this to my likeness and a friendly everyday mask. I was disappointed when i received it. Frankly, it's ridiculous...so I'll give readers a good laugh."
Kylie Mullen
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
Aquinas’ Alexis Smith hits an approach shot at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
The Onalaska dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
Masked spectators watch the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
JB Weiser makes a save for Aquinas.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Lauren Kelsey, left, and Victoria Nolte attempt a block on Westby’s Macy Stellner.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Victoria Nolte serves.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
The Westby tem celebrates a point won.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holmen school lunches
Heather Mathwig, right, and Analise Smith with the Holmen School District Nutrition Department bag individual pizzas at Holmen Middle School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Noodles & Company
Menche Evans cooks in the kitchen at the new Noodles & Company in Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
La Crescent-Hokah girls soccer head coach Jake Smith talks with player Olivia Meyer.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska Football
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky runs football practice.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Western Technical College student Emery Thompson has his temperature taken by human resources department employee Jackie Kettner before entering the bookstore.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Face mask wearing students walk to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Attendees give applause during the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
A woman in attendance for the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative with Vice President Mike Pence wears a patriotic facemask.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Scooping up smiles
Marty Diersen with the Sweet Shop hands a cone to Joy Benson, a member of Logan High School’s class of 1969, dressed as the children’s book character Raggedy Ann.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Emily Pyrek can be reached at
emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.