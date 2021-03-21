COVID-19 one year later in La Crosse County: Over 12,000 cases, more than 400 hospitalizations and 80 deaths

“We anticipated we would have cases in La Crosse County — this is not surprising. We do not need to panic — we knew this would happen.”

On March 18, 2020, the La Crosse County Health Department hosted a press conference to announce the first two cases of the coronavirus had been reported locally.

Jen Rombalski, at the time director of the Health Department, was straightforward in delivering the news. The virus had been detected on the state level a month prior, and as Rombalski iterated, it was only a matter of time before the rapidly spreading disease would hit home.

The case rates remained low at first, with a small spike in the summer before the numbers began climbing rapidly at the start of the fall semester, with positive tests overwhelmingly attributed to the college age demographic.

Then, middle-aged and senior adults began coming down with cases, and the pandemic began to take an extreme toll on the local healthcare system and the community in general. On Nov. 19, cases peaked at a daily total of 298, and the following month 21 fatalities were reported.