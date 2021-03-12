COVID-19 one year later: Readers look back at the impact the pandemic has had on their lives

COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way we behave over the past year, and for many of us our ways of thinking, priorities, and expectations have shifted as well.
The pandemic has left people worldwide, and in the Coulee Region, struggling in some way, whether they are unable to pay bills, separated from friends and family, grappling with their mental health, ailing themselves or seeing others fall ill or mourning those lost to the coronavirus.
Weddings have been postponed, businesses closed, travel halted, and funeral guests kept at a distance, unable to offer hugs to grieving loved ones.
The River Valley Media Group invited readers to share the ways the pandemic has most affected their lives.
Here are their stories, in their own words.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
