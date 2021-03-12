COVID-19 one year later: Readers look back at the impact the pandemic has had on their lives

COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way we behave over the past year, and for many of us our ways of thinking, priorities, and expectations have shifted as well.

The pandemic has left people worldwide, and in the Coulee Region, struggling in some way, whether they are unable to pay bills, separated from friends and family, grappling with their mental health, ailing themselves or seeing others fall ill or mourning those lost to the coronavirus.

Weddings have been postponed, businesses closed, travel halted, and funeral guests kept at a distance, unable to offer hugs to grieving loved ones.

The River Valley Media Group invited readers to share the ways the pandemic has most affected their lives.

Here are their stories, in their own words.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.