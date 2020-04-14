COVID-19 proving extra challenging for people with OCD and other mental health conditions

La Crosse area COVID-19 cases

As of Tuesday afternoon, the La Crosse County Health Department had no new reported cases of COVID-19. This is the fourth day the local total has remained at 26. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 1,252 negative tests in La Crosse County.

Monroe County reported two new cases Tuesday. One is a male in his 20s with moderate symptoms. The other is a male in his 50s with severe symptoms. That makes a total of 10 confirmed cases in Monroe County.