COVID-19 significantly affecting those with dementia; local long term care facilities receive vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, but for individuals with dementia the impact has been especially great, a confusing, frightening and often lonely experience like none other.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported some 113,000 state residents 65 and older had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, as had over five million adults nationwide. In 2017, 2,428 Wisconsinites died from Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association, a number that rose dramatically in 2020.

Per a recent analysis of data from the CDC, the Alzheimer’s Association found deaths from dementia increased 13.9% in Wisconsin during the pandemic compared to the five-year average. On a national level, through October over 34,851 more deaths than expected due to Alzheimer’s or another dementia in 2020 were confirmed. The "above average deaths far exceeds other categories reported by the CDC," the Alzheimer’s Association says.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing excess deaths of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” says Michael Bruhn, director of public policy, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Families with a loved one in a facility have been hit hard by the pandemic and COVID-19 is altering normal patterns of mortality. The Alzheimer’s Association is concerned about this alarming trend.”