COVID-19 test site Jan. 7 in Tomah
COVID-19 test site Jan. 7 in Tomah

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered in Tomah Thursday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County highway shop, 1721 Winnebago Ave.

The testing site is open to anyone age 5 years and older. Testing is for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Lines may become long, and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

There is no charge for the nasal swab test.

People can pre-register in their cars while they wait at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Each person must register individually, but the same email address can be used to register other family members. One QR code will be emailed for each person registered, and people should have their QR code ready when it's their turn to be tested.

Those who are unable to register online can still get tested and will be assisted by one-site staff.

For more information, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.

The testing is a joint effort between the Monroe County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

