COVID-19 update for April 23
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,598 (+16)

Weekly trend: 8.43 new cases per day

Today's positivity: 14.55%

Seven-day positivity: 10.57%

14-day positivity: 8.48%

Total positivity: 18.10%

Total deaths: 80

Active cases: 87

Recovered: 12,431

Vaccinated: 94,633 doses

Total tests: 69,591

STATE

Total cases: 593,789 (+795)

Total deaths: 6,738 (+13)

Vaccinated: 4,029,009 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 31,730,950

Total deaths: 567,352

Vaccinated: 222 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
