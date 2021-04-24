 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update for April 24
0 comments

COVID-19 update for April 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

COVID-19 update for April 24

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,617 (+19)

Weekly trend: 10 new cases per day

Today's positivity: 17.92%

Seven-day positivity: 12.17%

14-day positivity: 9.59%

Total positivity: 18.10%

Total deaths: 80

Active cases: 102

Recovered: 12,435

Vaccinated: 96,157 doses

Total tests: 69,697

STATE

Total cases: 594,283 (+494)

Total deaths: 6,757 (+19)

Vaccinated: 4,087,648 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 31,795,248

Total deaths: 568,237

Vaccinated: 226 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News