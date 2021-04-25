 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for April 25
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,617 (+0)

Weekly trend: 10 new cases per day

Today's positivity: 0%

Seven-day positivity: 12.28%

14-day positivity: 9.38%

Total positivity: 18.09%

Total deaths: 80

Active cases: 97

Recovered: 12,440

Vaccinated: 96,783 doses

Total tests: 69,740

STATE

Total cases: 594,682 (+399)

Total deaths: 6,756 (-1)

Vaccinated: 4,119,466 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 31,848,068

Total deaths: 568,969

Vaccinated: 229 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
