COVID-19 update for April 26
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,627 (+10)

Weekly trend: 11.43 new cases per day

Today's positivity: 16.67%

Seven-day positivity: 13.01%

14-day positivity: 10.20%

Total positivity: 18.09%

Total deaths: 80

Active cases: 96

Recovered: 12,451

Vaccinated: 96,836 doses

Total tests: 69,800

STATE

Total cases: 595,049 (+367)

Total deaths: 6,756 (+0)

Vaccinated: 4,128,615 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 31,883,289

Total deaths: 569,272

Vaccinated: 231 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
