COVID-19 update for April 29
COVID-19 update for April 29

COVID-19 update for April 29

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,670 (+12)

Weekly trend: 12.57 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 12.90%

Seven-day positivity: 13.62%

14-day positivity: 11.57%

Total positivity: 18.07%

Total deaths: 81

Active cases: 112

Recovered: 12,477

Vaccinated: 100,723 doses

Total tests: 70,127

STATE

Total cases: 597,358 (+806)

Total deaths: 6,815 (+8)

Vaccinated: 4,262,009 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,031,068

Total deaths: 571,297

Vaccinated: 237 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
