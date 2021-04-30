 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update for April 30
0 comments

COVID-19 update for April 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

COVID-19 update for April 30

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,680 (+10)

Weekly trend: 11.71 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 8.55%

Seven-day positivity: 12.56%

14-day positivity: 11.64%

Total positivity: 18.05%

Total deaths: 81

Active cases: 114

Recovered: 12,485

Vaccinated: 102,175 doses

Total tests: 70,244

STATE

Total cases: 598,147 (+789)

Total deaths: 6,823 (+8)

Vaccinated: 4,313,263 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,091,429

Total deaths: 572,190

Vaccinated: 240 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News