COVID-19 update for March 12
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Total cases: 12,284 (+6)
Weekly trend: -1 new cases per day*
Today's positivity: 6.82%
Seven-day positivity: -1.39%*
14-day positivity: 7.52%
Total positivity: 18.58%
Total deaths: 80
Active cases: 111
Recovered: 12,093
Vaccinated: 45,385 doses
Total tests: 66,121
*The county's weekly trend and seven-day positivity rate are negative because the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has removed more cases from the county in the past seven days than it has added.
STATE
Total cases: 568,902 (+550)
Total deaths: 6,525 (+1)
Vaccinated: 1,856,514 doses
U.S.
Total cases: 29,113,651
Total deaths: 529,301
Vaccinated: 101 million doses