COVID-19 update for March 12
LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,284 (+6)

Weekly trend: -1 new cases per day*

Today's positivity: 6.82%

Seven-day positivity: -1.39%*

14-day positivity: 7.52%

Total positivity: 18.58%

Total deaths: 80

Active cases: 111

Recovered: 12,093

Vaccinated: 45,385 doses

Total tests: 66,121

*The county's weekly trend and seven-day positivity rate are negative because the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has removed more cases from the county in the past seven days than it has added.

STATE

Total cases: 568,902 (+550)

Total deaths: 6,525 (+1)

Vaccinated: 1,856,514 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 29,113,651

Total deaths: 529,301

Vaccinated: 101 million doses

