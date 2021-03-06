COVID-19 update for March 6

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Total cases: 12,287 (four cases removed)
Total deaths: 80
Active: 153
Recovered: 12,054
Vaccinated: 40,688 doses
Total tests: 65,674
STATE
Total cases: 566,364 (+206)
Total deaths: 6,478 (+1)
Vaccinated: 1,646,095 doses
U.S.
Total cases: 28,714,163
Total deaths: 521,294
Vaccinated: 87.9 million doses
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
