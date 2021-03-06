 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for March 6
COVID-19 update for March 6

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,287 (four cases removed)

Total deaths: 80

Active: 153

Recovered: 12,054

Vaccinated: 40,688 doses

Total tests: 65,674

STATE

Total cases: 566,364 (+206)

Total deaths: 6,478 (+1)

Vaccinated: 1,646,095 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 28,714,163

Total deaths: 521,294

Vaccinated: 87.9 million doses

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

