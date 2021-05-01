 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update for May 1
0 comments

COVID-19 update for May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

COVID-19 update for May 1

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,702 (+22)

Weekly trend: 12.14 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 17.46%

Seven-day positivity: 12.63%

14-day positivity: 12.42%

Total positivity: 18.05%

Total deaths: 81

Active cases: 120

Recovered: 12,501

Vaccinated: 103,355 doses

Total tests: 70,370

STATE

Total cases: 598,822 (+675)

Total deaths: 6,841 (+18)

Vaccinated: 4,351,472 doses

U.S.

Total cases: N/A

Total deaths: N/A

Vaccinated: N/A

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News