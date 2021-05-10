 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 10
COVID-19 update for May 10

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,746 (+0)

Weekly trend: 4.86 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 0%

Seven-day positivity: 5.14%

14-day positivity: 8.62%

Total positivity: 17.91%

Total deaths: 86

Active cases: 90

Recovered: 12,570

Vaccinated: 108,494 doses

Total tests: 71,181

STATE

Total cases: 603,303 (+205)

Total deaths: 6,904 (+0)

Vaccinated: 4,594,386 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,543,257

Total deaths: 578,945

Vaccinated: 262 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
