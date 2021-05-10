 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 11
COVID-19 update for May 11

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,770 (+24)

Total deaths: 86

Vaccinated: 108,906 doses

STATE

Total cases: 603,820 (+517)

Total deaths: 6,917 (+13)

Vaccinated: 4,724,130 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,571,814

Total deaths: 579,366

Vaccinated: 263 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
