COVID-19 update for May 12
alert

COVID-19 update for May 12

COVID-19 update for May 12

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,783 (+13)

Weekly trend: 5.57 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 17.57%

Seven-day positivity: 7.08%

14-day positivity: 9.53%

Total positivity: 17.92%

Total deaths: 87

Active cases: 103

Recovered: 12,593

Vaccinated: 109,608 doses

Total tests: 71,345

STATE

Total cases: 604,378 (+558)

Total deaths: 6,935 (18)

Vaccinated: 4,639,590 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,608,287

Total deaths: 580,073

Vaccinated: 264.7 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
