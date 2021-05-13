 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 13
alert

COVID-19 update for May 13

COVID-19 update for May 13

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,794 (+11)

Weekly trend: 8.86 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 8.94%

Seven-day positivity: 10.23%

14-day positivity: 9.25%

Total positivity: 17.90%

Total deaths: 87

Active cases: 106

Recovered: 12,601

Vaccinated: 110,308 doses

Total tests: 71,468

STATE

Total cases: 604,863 (+485)

Total deaths: 6,953 (+18)

Vaccinated: 4,670,074 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,643,851

Total deaths: 580,837

Vaccinated: 266.6 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
