COVID-19 update for May 2
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

COVID-19 update for May 2

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,711 (+9)

Weekly trend: 13.43 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 12%

Seven-day positivity: 13.33%

14-day positivity: 12.86%

Total positivity: 18.04%

Total deaths: 81

Active cases: 117

Recovered: 12,513

Vaccinated: 103,823 doses

Total tests: 70,445

STATE

Total cases: 599,227 (+405)

Total deaths: 6,839 (-2)

Vaccinated: 4,369,656 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,145,557

Total deaths: 573,012

Vaccinated: 243 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
