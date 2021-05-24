 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 24
alert

COVID-19 update for May 24

COVID-19 update for May 24

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,810 (+2)

Weekly trend: -0.86 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: 18.18%

Seven-day positivity: N/A

14-day positivity: 7.00%

Total positivity: 17.77%

Total deaths: 87

Active cases: 79

Recovered: 12,643

Vaccinated: 115,878 doses

Total tests: 72,095

STATE

Total cases: 608,583 (+151)

Total deaths: 6,990 (+1)

Vaccinated: 4,933,056 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,947,548

Total deaths: 587,342

Vaccinated: 286.9 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
