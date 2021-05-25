 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update for May 25
alert

COVID-19 update for May 25

COVID-19 update for May 25

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Total cases: 12,805 (-5)

Weekly trend: -3.43 new cases per day

Today’s positivity: N/A

Seven-day positivity: N/A

14-day positivity: 4.12%

Total positivity: 17.75%

Total deaths: 87

Active cases: 75

Recovered: 12,642

Vaccinated: 116,178 doses

Total tests: 72,121

STATE

Total cases: 608,959 (+376)

Total deaths: 6,998 (+8)

Vaccinated: 4,947,575 doses

U.S.

Total cases: 32,969,905

Total deaths: 587,830

Vaccinated: 287.8 million doses

Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
